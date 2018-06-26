A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Lwandle in Strand‚ near Cape Town‚ on Monday night after allegedly being found in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R3-million.

“They approached the residence with a search warrant‚ which led to the confiscation of tik and mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R3-million.

“The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and she is scheduled to make a court appearance in Strand once she has been charged‚” Traut added.