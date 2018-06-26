South Africa

Woman bust for possession of drugs valued at R3-million

By Staff Reporter - 26 June 2018 - 18:36
A woman has been bust with mandrax tablets.
A woman has been bust with mandrax tablets.
Image: SAPS

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Lwandle in Strand‚ near Cape Town‚ on Monday night after allegedly being found in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R3-million.

“They approached the residence with a search warrant‚ which led to the confiscation of tik and mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R3-million.

“The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and she is scheduled to make a court appearance in Strand once she has been charged‚” Traut added.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rescuers seek Thai kids feared trapped in cave
‘Majority of Indians are racist, we did not say all Indians’ - Malema
X