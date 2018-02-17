Suspects bust with mandrax tablets worth over R8.9m

Two suspects have been bust after being found in possession of mandrax tablets worth over R8.9-million after their vehicle was intercepted by police in Elsies River near Cape Town on Friday night.

The suspects will appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of allegedly dealing in and possession of drugs.

“The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB)‚ together with Crime Intelligence as well as the Flying Squad‚ swiftly acted on information and intercepted a vehicle that was reportedly transporting drugs on Friday evening.

“The vehicle was spotted on Owen road in Elsies River. Upon searching the said vehicle‚ 20 bags containing packets of thousands of mandrax tablets worth over R8.9 million were seized‚” Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said.

“Two suspects aged 32 and 42 were arrested on alleged charges of dealing and possession of drugs‚” Nkwalase added.