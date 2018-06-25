Pensioner's house 'stolen' by former ANC councillor

A 93-year-old pensioner says she was robbed of her four-roomed house by a former ward council official, who made her sign a fraudulent will.

Thoko Annie Nare of Tladi, Soweto said she was under the impression that the official, who was head of housing in the local council at the time, was helping her renew her ANC membership card when she signed her house away.

Nare said that it had since emerged that when they went to Naledi police station on March 16 2011 to sign an affidavit, it was to make the official a 100% beneficiary of her estate.

Nare said she had no idea what the official was up to.

He used the affidavit to change the title deed of the house to his name.

"He is a criminal, a big criminal. I trusted him and I believed he was helping me," she said.

Nare said she had made a will with her bank declaring that her property be taken over by her relative's child when she died.