Sewage haunts hapless residents

Being surrounded by sewage has become a permanent nightmare for the residents of Boipatong near Vanderbijlpark that some have had to abandon their homes.

Those who have escaped the sewage swamp at France section of Boipatong Extension have sought shelter with family and friends.

The problem of sewage floods is affecting the newer sections of the township under the Emfuleni municipality.

The residents say the municipality is fully aware of their problem because they have reference numbers to show for their calls for help.

Mapule Mabesele, 43, said the wet, cold and smelly conditions at her home forced her out; she is now staying with her cousins.

"I cannot bear looking at faeces from the dirty water from underground pipes. My furniture is also damaged from the water," Mabesele said. She added this was not the first time it has happened.

"It has been going on for years now, and once in a while the sewage would spill out and the people from the municipality would come and unblock [the pipes]. This time it has become worse."

Mamsie Sibeko, 62, told Sowetan that she had been living with the sewage problem for more than 10 years.