A video of the drama‚ which has been retweeted 641 000 times‚ was tweeted by Johannesburg house music producer DJ Nkokhi.

The video was first published on YouTube over a year ago.

He said: “Side chick rocked up at the wedding also wearing a wedding dress. Groom trying to calm the situation.”

The 30-second video shows the groom‚ wearing sunglasses on top of his head‚ arguing with the unexpected guest while his bride-to-be stands at the altar.

In the background‚ some guests can be heard screaming in shock while others appear to be cheering the woman on.

Hundreds of people have commented on the video since it was posted on June 15‚ with some blaming the best man for what happened.