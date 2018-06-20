WATCH | Side chick gatecrashes Benoni wedding in bridal gown
A spurned lover gatecrashed her boyfriend’s Benoni wedding to another woman by walking down the aisle in a bridal gown.
Side chick rocked up at the wedding also wearing a wedding dress 🤣🤣🤣 groom trying to calm the situation. pic.twitter.com/yfzceZp4Gv— NKOKHI (@nkokhi) June 15, 2018
A video of the drama‚ which has been retweeted 641 000 times‚ was tweeted by Johannesburg house music producer DJ Nkokhi.
The video was first published on YouTube over a year ago.
He said: “Side chick rocked up at the wedding also wearing a wedding dress. Groom trying to calm the situation.”
The 30-second video shows the groom‚ wearing sunglasses on top of his head‚ arguing with the unexpected guest while his bride-to-be stands at the altar.
In the background‚ some guests can be heard screaming in shock while others appear to be cheering the woman on.
Hundreds of people have commented on the video since it was posted on June 15‚ with some blaming the best man for what happened.
@Patience Qina said: “Best man should have picked her up and driven her 700km away.”
@ThatBongiwe commented: “I hope every man that cheats gets a side chick like this.”
Juanita Hawkins was outraged by the passivity in the church. “How is the main chick still there patiently waiting for the wedding to continue? How is none of her friends and family shutting this down? Who the hell is cheering?” she said.
Nomvelo Shandu said: “The mains always know about the sides. They choose to ignore.”
Andile__R commented: “I wonder what lies he tried to feed his fiancee afterwards‚” while Tokologo Legwale said: “This woman is a legend.”
Ntoko Phakade‚ though‚ was not a fan. “She’s insane for sure‚ how could you try to cause scene like this?” she said.
And @K1NG_LOK1 said: “This babe has unlocked a new level of petty.”