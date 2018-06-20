In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is expecting a "hurricane" when he releases the National Health Insurance Bill and Medical Schemes Amendment Bill on Thursday.
Cash-strapped power utility, Eskom, tabled a 4.7% salary increase offer to its employees during negotiations in Woodmead yesterday.
A three-year-old boy died in hospital yesterday afternoon, five days after he was shot by armed robbers who had just robbed a spaza shop in the south of Johannesburg.
Close friends Lehlohonolo Majoro and Itumeleng Khune have been working out with a hectic training regime at the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s Johannesburg house to work out the cobwebs ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Model and TV personality Shashi Naidoo will be taking a trip to Gaza to "educate her on issues in the area"‚ after the star sparked outrage over the weekend by referring to Gaza as a "sh*thole"