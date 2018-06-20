South Africa

In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed

By Sowetan LIVE - 20 June 2018 - 18:30

These are today's top stories:

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is expecting a "hurricane" when he releases the National Health Insurance Bill and Medical Schemes Amendment Bill on Thursday.

Cash-strapped power utility, Eskom, tabled a 4.7% salary increase offer to its employees during negotiations in Woodmead yesterday.

A three-year-old boy died in hospital yesterday afternoon, five days after he was shot by armed robbers who had just robbed a spaza shop in the south of Johannesburg.

Close friends Lehlohonolo Majoro and Itumeleng Khune have been working out with a hectic training regime at the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s Johannesburg house to work out the cobwebs ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Model and TV personality Shashi Naidoo will be taking a trip to Gaza to "educate her on issues in the area"‚ after the star sparked outrage over the weekend by referring to Gaza as a "sh*thole"

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X