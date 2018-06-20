Model and TV personality Shashi Naidoo will be taking a trip to Gaza to "educate her on issues in the area"‚ after the star sparked outrage over the weekend by referring to Gaza as a "sh*thole"

The "fact-finding" trip was announced during a press conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Shashi came under fire after she took to social media over the weekend to debate with a follower on the unrest between Israel and Palestine. In a series of posts she called Gaza a "sh**hole" and was seemingly pro-Israeli. She also bashed Gaza for apparently not using aid and resources in helping its population but pursuing an "ambition to annihilate Israel".

Her comments went viral‚ and caused widespread outrage. She later deleted the posts and apologised for her remarks‚ telling TshisaLIVE that she had simply copied and pasted a message she got from a friend to appear smart.

Human rights and Palestinian solidarity organisation Boycott‚ Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) South Africa said they had accepted a full apology and said they approached Shashi to offer her an opportunity to go to Gaza and learn about the situation.