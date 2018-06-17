Tiisetso Makhubedu answers calling to embrace African spirituality

Tiisetso Makhubedu is a young sangoma who is passionate about issues of youth and spirituality.

For cultural activist Makhubedu, 28, anyone should be able to practise their spiritual or cultural traditions freely after the dawn of democracy.

"Structurally there is no reference of anything that embraces your African culture or that gives you visual access and allows you to adhere to it and revere it in any way.

"It's just like when you move into a state of modernity you have to leave behind your Africanness and embrace a global world view and that's the crisis that a lot of young millennials are facing," he said.

Part of Makhubedu's work is to help young people who receive spiritual calling and need a safe space with like-minded individuals to help them navigate that spiritual journey.

Young people, he said, can suddenly feel isolated when such happens and often find that their mental health is also affected.

This is often how the link between getting the calling and mental illnesses is established.