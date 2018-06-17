Student aims to heal mental illness the African way

A university student in Johannesburg is tapping into Africa's rich reserves of traditional healing methods to help tackle mental illness.

Sinethemba Makanya, 31, a Wits University student who is currently going through the initiation process of becoming a sangoma, has focused her PhD studies in the psychology of mental health.

Makanya - who is passionate about embracing African culture - is conducting research to show that Western medicine is not the only solution.

"Psychology was used by the apartheid regime to oppress us. Now this is a way to try and use it our way, for healing purposes.

"Our generation may have not experienced apartheid physically, but the trauma is in our blood and DNA," she said.

Makanya, a winner of the Wits leg of the 2018 FameLab International Science competition, has titled her doctoral thesis Ukugula Kwabantu: A study of Traditional Healers' constructions of Mental Health.

"My question is how psychologists and traditional healers can collaborate to heal patients," she said.