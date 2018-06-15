During cross-examination by the SABC‚ he told the commission that the board delegated its powers to discipline managers to the group CEO.

He said this meant the disciplinary hearing of a COO would be handled by the employee's line manager‚ in this case the CEO.

When asked whether he agreed with a statement by the disciplinary committee chair‚ advocate Nazeer Cassim SC‚ that the media briefing was designed to boost his ego‚ Motsoeneng disagreed‚ and said that was Cassim's opinion.

"I stand by my statement. I want to repeat: There is one Hlaudi in South Africa. I am unique. There cannot be another one. There is nothing wrong about that statement‚" Motsoeneng said.

Motsoeneng said there was nothing wrong with what he had said at the briefing‚ which he said had been organised by the "Friends of Hlaudi"‚ as he was responding to allegations made against him by an ad hoc committee looking into the affairs if the SABC.

"The SABC should be very ashamed to bring these charges .... That is my character. There is no ego there. Ego for what‚" asked Motsoeneng.

He said he had been responding to malicious allegations levelled against him.