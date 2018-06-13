'Hlaudi Motsoeneng is not a dropout'

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has higher education qualifications that are more valuable than matric.

This was said by his lawyer, Advocate Kgomosoane Mathipa, at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in Johannesburg, where Motsoeneng is fighting to be reinstated as group executive for corporate affairs at the broadcaster.

Mathipa said yesterday that Motsoeneng had qualifications which equated higher than a matric certificate and therefore SABC board member Krish Naidoo had no right to call him a "high school dropout".

When Mathipa was asked by the Sowetan which qualifications Motsoeneng had, he referred the reporter to an SABC annual report which had his qualifications listed.

The report lists his qualification as Leadership Development Programme from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and is a national qualification framework level seven (Bachelor's Degree).