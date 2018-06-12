Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday announced a detailed and comprehensive plan to rescue the embattled Emfuleni municipality.

This follows the decision to place the Gauteng-based municipality under administration for six months.

During a press briefing‚ Makhura said the provincial government would now take full financial control of the impoverished council.

“Section 139 of the Constitution… gives the provincial executive of a province the authority to intervene when the municipality cannot or does not fulfil its executive obligations‚” he said.