Another school torched in Mpumalanga

This morning about 711 learners from Lethukuthula Primary school in Masutu Village, Mbombela local municipality were sent home after their school was set on fire.

This is a third school to be torched in less than five days. On Friday, two schools in Thabana village were set alight by disgruntled community members who were unhappy with the results of a weekend bi-elections.

Mpumalanga education spokesman Jasper Zwane said the department is very disturbed by the news of Lethukuthula.

“This is worrisome considering these are children between the ages of 7 and 11 years old who are supposed to be in the care and supervision of adults most of whom are at work and could not make prior arrangements. We wonder if those who are behind the torching of this school understand the gravity of the damage they are causing to the future of this country,” Zwane said.