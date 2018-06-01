Home Affairs failing citizens

The Department of Home Affairs wastes millions of rands of taxpayers' money due to numerous court battles, inefficiency and laziness, and more.

The department is understaffed. Staff are poorly trained and, in most cases, are not multi-skilled.

Minister Malusi Gigaba awarding citizenship status to the Gupta family is but a small taste of the misery that the department inflicts on thousands upon thousands of immigrants and residents every year.

Many South Africans, especially those in rural areas, have no access to the department or its services.

These people sometimes have to travel hundreds of miles to reach a Home Affairs office in order to register a birth or a death. Their quality of life is consequently negatively influenced by delayed access to the social grants they are constitutionally entitled to.