Parliament is determined to hold a full inquiry into how the home affairs department granted the controversial Gupta South African citizenship - MPs just aren’t sure when it will take place.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening‚ the portfolio committee on home affairs said it had resolved earlier to make a final decision on the need to undertake a full inquiry “later in the year”‚ most likely in August or soon after.

The committee had expected to make a decision on Wednesday‚ the statement said‚ but was told that the parliamentary legal services needed more time to gather further information that would guide the decision to hold the inquiry.