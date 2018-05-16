Citizens of South Africa‚ Big Brother is watching.

Infant foot scans‚ facial recognition‚ iris scans ... these are all features of Home Affairs’ new identification system.

Whether you are a newborn citizen‚ an immigrant looking for greener pastures or a tourist soaking up the sun‚ the Automated Biometric Identification System will be watching and gathering information on you.

Over the next five years‚ Abis will replace the Home Affairs National Identification System‚ which is 20 years old.

Launching Abis in Cape Town on Wednesday‚ Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said it would greatly improve personal identity security and help the police and other branches of government by giving them unprecedented access to biometric information.

“What is pressing for the police is for home affairs to fulfil requirements relating to the fingerprint search functionality. It should‚ going forward‚ provide additional biometric modalities‚ such as iris scan‚ palm print and infant footprint‚ over and above what the archaic Hanis used to provide‚” he said.

“This modern IT system will integrate with other relevant systems‚ inside and outside home affairs‚ to allow for one holistic view of the status of clients. It will serve as a single source for biometric authentication of citizens and non-citizens across state institutions and private sector entities.”