The Democratic Alliance is demanding answers following claims by home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday that the Guptas are not South African citizens.

The publication reported on Tuesday night that in at least one case – that of Atul Gupta – the recently re-appointed Gigaba seemingly got it wrong.

On Tuesday‚ Gigaba and home affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni provided feedback at a media briefing following meetings the pair had with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs to answer questions over the Gupta’s naturalisation. At the briefing‚ Gigaba said Atul was not a South African citizen – but a copy of Atul’s passport‚ which was among the tranche of #GuptaLeaks emails‚ lists Atul as “South African” under the “Nationality” section. Non-citizens cannot apply for passports.

Atul’s passport was issued on July 31‚ 2015. Gigaba was home affairs minister between May 2014 and March 2017.

In the wake of this‚ as well as other concerns from the briefing‚ DA shadow minister of home affairs‚ Haniff Hoosen‚ demanded answers.