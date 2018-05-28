Child shot in alleged hijacking outside school
Police at the scene of a hijacking in Durban were on Monday morning trying to establish the circumstances that led to a 9-year-old girl being fatally shot during the botched attack.
The child has succumbed to a gunshot wound in the stomach at Chatsmed Hospital‚ south of Durban.
Chatsworth community policing forum chairman Jakes Singh said the child was in an IX35 vehicle that was hijacked outside Marklands Secondary School in Shallcross.
“The hijackers drove away with the nine-year-old child. The hijacked vehicle was pursued by the victim‚ the child’s father‚ and then there was a shooting‚ so we don’t know exactly how the child got shot and by whom‚” he said.
He said one of the hijackers also sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Singh was at the crime scene‚ where investigators were piecing together clues to determine exactly what occurred.
“Everything is still fresh and sketchy. We are trying to gather every bit of information at the moment. This entire road is closed‚” he said.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place outside the child’s home‚ which is near the school.
“At 7.30am the victim (the father) was at the family home when he was accosted by three armed suspects who then deprived him of his vehicle. There was a shooting and the suspects sped off with the nine-year-old girl.”
“The suspects collided with a truck and the nine-year-old girl sustained injuries and was taken to hospital‚” she said.
Gwala confirmed that one of the hijackers was killed.
“The nature of his injuries is still unknown because the forensic team is still busy. A 39-year-old suspect was apprehended by an off-duty police official who witnessed the incident‚” she said.
The third suspect fled.
As relatives of the slain girl arrived at the Chatsmed Hospital‚ hysterical cries of anguish reverberated through the accident and emergency unit.
A distraught man collapsed into the arms of another as he sobbed outside the hospital.