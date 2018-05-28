Child shot in alleged hijacking outside school

Police at the scene of a hijacking in Durban were on Monday morning trying to establish the circumstances that led to a 9-year-old girl being fatally shot during the botched attack.

The child has succumbed to a gunshot wound in the stomach at Chatsmed Hospital‚ south of Durban.

Chatsworth community policing forum chairman Jakes Singh said the child was in an IX35 vehicle that was hijacked outside Marklands Secondary School in Shallcross.

“The hijackers drove away with the nine-year-old child. The hijacked vehicle was pursued by the victim‚ the child’s father‚ and then there was a shooting‚ so we don’t know exactly how the child got shot and by whom‚” he said.

He said one of the hijackers also sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Singh was at the crime scene‚ where investigators were piecing together clues to determine exactly what occurred.