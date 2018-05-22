ANC vows to stop farm evictions

Farm evictions would soon be a thing of the past. That is if the governing ANC delivers on its promise to introduce new measures that would protect vulnerable farmworkers while parliament is still deciding on land expropriation without compensation.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola said yesterday that one of key recommendations of the party's land summit at the weekend was to prevent the continued eviction of farm dwellers by landowners.

The summit recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints a panel to stop farm evictions. "The president must immediately [appoint] a panel to stop farm evictions. All departments must work together to ensure that farm evictions come to an end," Lamola said.

He said the government can also use the constitution to protect farmworkers by expropriating land on their behalf.

"We believe section 25 does not stop government from expropriating land where farm dwellers are residing and give it immediately to farm dwellers. No production will be affected," he said.

Lamola said there was already a case in the Supreme Court of Appeal where 22 000 farmworkers are fighting for a land. This, he said, could be used as a test case.

"Structures across the country must deal with the immediate cessation of evictions of farm dwellers. They are being evicted on a day-to-day basis. They are the most vulnerable, they don't have means to fight for themselves."

Many farmworkers have been booted out of farms in provinces such as Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Western Cape by farms owners. Some would have lived all their lives at the farms and have their loved ones buried there.