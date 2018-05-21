The ANC will press ahead with expropriation of land without compensation in terms of Section 25 of the Constitution as it currently stands‚ national executive committee (NEC) member Ronald Lamola said on Monday.

The party will test the argument that the Constitution‚ as it stands‚ already allows for expropriation of land without compensation.

However‚ this is not stopping the party from continuing to look at whether this section of the Constitution should be amended‚ and making presentations to the constitutional review committee.

This follows the ANC’s two-day land summit held in Boksburg at the weekend.

The party also called for the Expropriation Bill‚ which had been sent back and forth between former president Jacob Zuma and Parliament‚ to be passed immediately.

Lamola said the party was calling for a land redistribution bill to be passed as well.

The head of the ANC’s subcommittee on economic transformation‚ Enoch Godingwana‚ said the outcomes and recommendations from the land summit were not binding.

These were recommendations that would be taken to the ANC’s NEC meeting to be held this weekend.