Bodies found in cave believed to be murdered ZCC members

Tina Vanezis expected to find rubbish when she went to clean up a cave on her smallholding in Hennops River Valley - not two badly decomposed bodies.

The gruesome discovery came after Vanezis had been trying unsuccessfully for the past four months to evict a trespasser who was living in the cave.

The bodies are believed to be those of two missing members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC).

A police officer on the scene on Tuesday said both bodies were fully clothed. “One is wearing a khaki ZCC jacket and next to them was a ZCC cap. One is sitting half right up and lying over the body of the other.”

The men’s shoes had been removed and were found next to them‚ the officer said.

“We also found a dagga joint which was smoked halfway.”

When reporters arrived at the scene‚ police and members of the local criminal record centre were waiting to be taken into the cave – about 100m from the main road – to retrieve the bodies.

There was a strong stench coming from the cave and flies were hovering around the entrance.

The officer said it was not yet known how the men had died. “There were too many flies and a lot of fluid around them.”

It was also not immediately clear whether there was any link between the bodies and the cave’s previous occupant.

Vanezis said she had visited the cave because she thought the trespasser had left.

“We have been trying to get rid of him for four months. He came originally with another two guys, then when we told them they were trespassing‚ they were very aggressive and threatening to us.”