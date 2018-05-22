The only survivor of Henri van Breda’s bloody axe attack on his family‚ his younger sister Marli‚ will not comment on the guilty verdicts delivered on Monday.

Advocate Louise Buikman‚ who is Marli’s court-appointed curator‚ told TimesLIVE on Tuesday: “At this moment I do not believe that it is in Marli’s best interests to comment.”

Marli‚ who was 16 when her brother killed their parents and brother Rudi‚ will turn 20 this October.

According to forensic pathology reports‚ it was clear from her wounds that she put up strong resistance to Van Breda’s attack in January 2015.