Busiswa has won Mzansi over with her hot lyrics and saucy dance moves‚ but there was a time nothing in her life pointed to the fact that she would be the star that she is today.

Speaking to the Fresh Breakfast team on Metro FM‚ Busiswa opened up about her humble beginnings and how she was broke when Oskido reached out to her.

"I was literally squatting at my friend's place in Durban. I had dropped out of varsity at that time. I was broke and I was doing a few (odd) jobs. Waitressing and working at a hair salon. You know‚ doing those gigs‚ working at the art centre doing poetry sessions."

Busi explained that back when gqom was still 'an underground' sound‚ she found herself in Durban and got introduced to the sound. She said she was spotted by beat makers at a poetry session and recorded a song‚ S'yaphambana ‚ which happened to be heard and loved by Oskido.

"So when DJ Zinhle was set to release her song‚ My Name Is‚ which was supposed to be an instrumental single. Then Oskido was like‚ 'nah man‚ where's that girl... where's that voice‚'" she said.

She said got a call telling her that Oskido wanted her in studio‚ and on the same night got on a flight to Jozi. Busiswa later signed under Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee and the rest is history.