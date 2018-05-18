Ramaphosa family arrives in Uganda for lobolo negotiations

President Cyril Ramaphosa's eldest son Andile has sent his entourage to Uganda to officially kick start lobolo negotiations with the family of his fiancee Bridget Birungi Rwakairu.

Sources in Uganda told Sowetan that Andile's entourage was expected in the capital Kampala today for the negotiations tomorrow.

"Andile Ramaphosa representatives will meet Andile's fiancee's family for discussions on Saturday. Andile will officially be introduced by his fiancee Bridget to her family," the source said.

Rwakairu, 37, is a niece to Amama Mbabazi, a former Ugandan prime minister and presidential candidate.