Government has set aside R67-billion to fund the post-matric education system‚ which includes R33-billion to be allocated towards free higher education.

This is according to higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor‚ who was briefing the media on Thursday morning ahead of the tabling of her department's spending plans for this financial year in the National Assembly.

Pandor said the National Student Financial Aid scheme would in the next three years be receiving R33-billion to finance the studies of first-time university students while another R10.3-billion would fund students opting to study at technical and vocational education and training colleges.

"Over the medium-expenditure framework the combined total of additional funding for the post-school system amounts to R67-billion‚ of which R33-billion is the additional allocation of NSFAS for the introduction of the DHET bursary scheme for first-time students in the universities and R10.3-billion for TVET bursaries‚" said Pandor.