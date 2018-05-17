Doctors crippled by NHI pilot project failure.

Scores of doctors who were ditched by the government's flagship National Health Insurance (NHI) pilot programme and moved to provinces have been left in limbo after they were not paid for two months.

More than 200 doctors who worked on the project had their contracts not renewed in March, leaving many in despair after they quit their full-time jobs to join the project. But for those who were granted new job opportunities by several provinces since then, the past two months have been a nightmare.

They have been unable to pay their bonds, car instalments and children's school fees. Many of them who spoke to Sowetan about their frustrations yesterday requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.

A 32-year-old Gauteng doctor said there were about 40 doctors in the province who are affected. He said those who were paid through a third party (Foundation for Professional Development) have not been paid for two months.