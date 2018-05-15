Provision of free education lets all of us help build Mandela legacy

Research has shown that skills shortages in South Africa are often linked to a mismatch between education and the required skills that business needs.

The government strongly believes that TVET colleges can deliver the skills and training that are essential to addressing the skills gap in the economy. Efforts are under way to strengthen partnerships between TVET colleges and the private sector. Eventually we expect more companies to offer internships to students from TVET colleges.

We are confident that providing more students with a chance to access higher education is essential for our nation.

For our economy to grow and deliver jobs and vital infrastructure we need to address the shortage of scarce and critical skills such as engineering, science and artisanship.

By opening the higher education landscape to more students we will maximise the potential of our youth to change their lives and that of their communities. Promising students, who are often excluded simply because they cannot afford, will be able to achieve their goals.

All of us, however, have a duty to do all we can to educate and skill the next generation. Therefore, the government calls on business to absorb and open opportunities for talented young people to work.

Our first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela, was a strident advocate of the power of education. Throughout his presidency he worked to open the doors of knowledge to young people.

He once famously said: "Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that a son of a mineworker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farmworker can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another."

As we celebrate his legacy in this year of the Nelson Mandela centenary, we are forever reminded of our duty to the next generation. It remains true that quality higher education is but the first step to a successful and meaningful career.

Those who decry the move to provide quality and affordable higher education to needy students are out of step with the realities of our nation.

The closed-shop arrangement of the past, where only those with the means could study, cannot be tolerated. Instead, our ultimate goal should be to open all the doors of learning.