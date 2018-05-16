Muizenberg protesters petrol-bomb restaurant
For a consecutive night‚ protesters in Muizenberg have wrecked havoc on the area. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that patrons at a local restaurant came under attack when protesters petrol-bombed the place.
“In a third night of violence in the Capricorn area in Muizenberg protesters targeted private property again. A bottle store at the second traffic circle on Baden Powell Drive in the Capricorn Village residential area was petrol bombed. A restaurant was also petrol bombed and bricks were hurled through its windows while patrons were inside. All patrons evacuated and no one injured‚” said Dyason.
He said protesters dispersed as soon as members of the SAPS and Law Enforcement arrived on the scene. A heavy police presence would be maintained in area‚ Dyason said.
The unrest started on Sunday evening when a group tried to occupy a piece of land and a ward councillor’s car was set alight. Three heavy machines‚ a quad bike and a staff canteen was petrol bombed on Sunday evening also.
On Monday the unrest continued as three vehicles were set on fire when the group tried to petrol-bomb a building in Capricorn‚ Muizenberg.