Muizenberg protesters petrol-bomb restaurant.

For a consecutive night‚ protesters in Muizenberg have wrecked havoc on the area. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that patrons at a local restaurant came under attack when protesters petrol-bombed the place.

“In a third night of violence in the Capricorn area in Muizenberg protesters targeted private property again. A bottle store at the second traffic circle on Baden Powell Drive in the Capricorn Village residential area was petrol bombed. A restaurant was also petrol bombed and bricks were hurled through its windows while patrons were inside. All patrons evacuated and no one injured‚” said Dyason.