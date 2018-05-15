Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip’s wife testified in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday that he could not have bribed a former DA activist when she claimed he did because he was out of town at the time.

Jack alleged Trollip called her twice‚ once at 7am and again at 9am‚ to arrange the meeting spot for the alleged bribe to take place.

But cellphone records for Jack‚ submitted to court as evidence‚ show she did not receive any calls that morning. Trollip’s records show he had not made any calls that morning.

Janine testified on Tuesday that it would have been impossible for him to be at the meeting spot as they were attending a church service in Port Alfred at the time. A photograph of Trollip at the service was also submitted as evidence.

“He was at my side the entire Saturday and Sunday‚” she said.