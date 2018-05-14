Andile Jali out on R1000 bail after drunk driving arrest

Former Orlando Pirates star and Bafana Bafana player Andile Jali was on released on R1000 bail on Sunday after spending Saturday night at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria for alleged drunk driving.

Without naming the player, Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesman Isaac Mahamba said the 28-year-old soccer star will appear at the Hatfield community court on 15 May 2019 pending results of blood alcohol level.

Mahamba said the player was arrested based on the results read on the breathalyser - which Sowetan established was 15 times over the legal limit - and that the player was subsequently taken to a district surgeon for blood samples.

He said the results blood tests would be presented in court as evidence.