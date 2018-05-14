Andile Jali out on R1000 bail after drunk driving arrest
Former Orlando Pirates star and Bafana Bafana player Andile Jali was on released on R1000 bail on Sunday after spending Saturday night at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria for alleged drunk driving.
Without naming the player, Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesman Isaac Mahamba said the 28-year-old soccer star will appear at the Hatfield community court on 15 May 2019 pending results of blood alcohol level.
Mahamba said the player was arrested based on the results read on the breathalyser - which Sowetan established was 15 times over the legal limit - and that the player was subsequently taken to a district surgeon for blood samples.
He said the results blood tests would be presented in court as evidence.
“The reason the matter has been moved to next year is that the results take long to come back. However, if the results come back before the date he will be subpoenaed to appear in court,” he said.
Sowetan reported that Jali was amongst the 15 people arrested by Tshwane metro police for driving under the influence of alcohol in a roadblock on Saturday between 10pm and midnight.
Sowetan established that the footballer, who is yet to join a club after spending a number of seasons overseas, was 15 times over the legal limit, clocking 0.78 on the breathalyser.
Jali was driving his personalised Jali 15 GP white Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in the company of a male friend when he was arrested.
The footballer’s manager Mike Makaab has said that though he did not have first-hand information on the matter, his client "denies the allegations"
Jali, 28, returned to South Africa this year after his contract ended with Belgian club K.V Oostende last month after nearly four-and-a-half seasons in the Jupiler League.
He left the country to join Oostende in January 2014 after spending five-and-a-half seasons at Orlando Pirates.
In 2011, Jali and his former teammate Ndumiso Mabena were arrested after allegedly assaulting Kagisho Molora outside the News Café in Woodmead, Sandton, in Johannesburg. The charges were later withdrawn.