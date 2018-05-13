Police have arrested seven suspects in separate incidents in the North West and Limpopo provinces over the weekend for possession of explosive devices which they believe might have been intended to be used in ATM robberies.

It said police were acting on information gleaned from intelligence operations in both provinces.

“In the first incident‚ members went to Seraleng Village in Brits‚ where they arrested three suspects aged between 27 and 29 for possession of over 20 explosive devices.

“The team went to another village called Lekgaleng to search for a black BMW with three occupants implicated in the planning of ATM bombing at a local business centre. The vehicle was spotted and stopped. The police seized the vehicle with potentially incriminating items. The three suspects were arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery‚ ie‚ ATM bombing‚” police said.