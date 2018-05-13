The end looms on the horizon for Ndoro's eligibility saga

Finally, there seems to be an end in sight in the Tendai Ndoro saga.

From the Premier Soccer League (PSL), high court, Fifa and SA Football Association, Ndoro's name has been the subject of intense debate owing to his eligibility issue.

Ndoro, in terms of Fifa rules, should have been barred from playing for Ajax Cape Town, his third team this season.

A player can be registered by three clubs, but can only play official matches for two.

The Zimbabwean striker featured for three; Orlando Pirates, Al Faisaly of Saudi Arabia and Ajax, but for the latter he was in fact given the green light by the league's dispute resolution chamber when the matter was initially raised four months ago. But it could finally be resolved when Safa's appointed arbitrator Advocate William Mokhare takes charge tomorrow.

"The matter was postponed [on Friday], because by the time the arbitrator indicated that he was available, Ajax had already cancelled their travel arrangements after we had given them notice he was not available," confirmed Safa legal officer Tebogo Motlanthe. "So all parties agreed to a postponement, but it will be heard [tomorrow]."

Mokhare is expected to deliver his verdict on the Ndoro saga before the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs start on Wednesday.