Two arrested for attack on taxi in February.

The South African Police Service National Investigation Unit (NINU) has arrested two men in connection with an attack on a taxi in Johannesburg earlier this year in which a passenger was wounded.

Shaghani Bashir was travelling in a taxi to Houghton on the morning of February 23 when the taxi was cornered by four men in a sedan on Athol Oakland Road.

The men‚ who were armed with handguns and a hammer‚ demanded that the driver open the door. When the driver refused‚ one of the assailants broke the window with the hammer.

“They allegedly assaulted the driver and forcefully removed him from the car. The suspects then robbed and shot Mr Bashir before fleeing from the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and discharged‚” said police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.