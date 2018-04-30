The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has rejected a report in the City Press newspaper that it has a mortgage loan with the controversial VBS bank.

On Sunday‚ City Press reported that VBS Mutual Bank lent out large sums of money to its own directors‚ municipal officials and Samwu to finance a building the union already owned.

At least five of VBS's senior executives received mortgage loans running into millions of rands between 2015 and last year‚ the paper reported. It added that the mortgage deal worth R11.8-million was entered into between Samwu and VBS in October 2017. But the union rejected the allegations.

"Despite the union's General Secretary (Simon Mathe) having confirmed with the journalist when queried about the alleged mortgage loan that the union has not financed its head offices‚ the publication went ahead and printed the story which is now causing reputations damage to the union.