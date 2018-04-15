KPMG South Africa on Saturday announced that two of its partners had resigned with immediate effect when faced with disciplinary charges brought against them.

The resignations by Sipho Malaba and Dumi Tshuma were tendered on Friday.

"Their resignations have been accepted‚" the company said.

"Both cases are conduct charges‚ connected to VBS bank and include‚ but are not limited to‚ failure by the partners to comply with the firm’s policies and procedures regarding the disclosure of relevant financial interests‚" said KPMG. "When VBS bank recently went into curatorship‚ information arose in relation to these partners that prompted KPMG to launch an independent investigation‚ conducted by Bowmans. That investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken as appropriate."

KPMG South Africa chief executive Nhlamulo Dlomu commented: “This has been a very disappointing episode for KPMG. There can be no tolerance‚ however‚ of any conduct that compromises our reputation and we have moved decisively to deal with the situation.”

Earlier this week‚ BusinessLIVE reported that KPMG had raised no red flags with the audit regulator over VBS Mutual Bank and it did not report any unlawful practices during its decade-long audit of Gupta-family companies.