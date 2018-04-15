KPMG takes ‘drastic steps’ to clean up its act

KPMG on Sunday announced that it was taking drastic steps to restore confidence in the troubled firm and clean up its image following the resignation of two partners who apparently failed to raise the flag on alleged unlawful practices by the VBS Mutual Bank.

KPMG chairman Wiseman Nkuhlu announced measures to prevent a repeat of problems with the VBS and Gupta accounts.

The first is to go beyond the normal integrity checks done by their internal units on conflicts of interests. Instead an external independent partner will conduct the checks. Thereafter external checks will be done every two years.

The firm will also review all work done in the past 18 months.

Nkuhlu said that "because with the experience of VBS‚ some of the partners are very angry. They have been let down by one of them‚ so how do we assure each other as partners that we have complete trust in each other going forward? So we have to that."

He described the independent check as unprecedented and said it was likely to cause unhappiness.