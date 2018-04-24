Eymael will do anything to get Chiefs coaching job‚ says unimpressed Mosimane
Pitso Mosimane says Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael lacks ethics and is desperately trying to position himself for the coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs.
“Somewhere‚ somehow‚ the ethics are not there.
"It sounds like he’ll do anything to coach at Chiefs‚” said the Mamelodi Sundowns coach.
Eymael's name has continued to be linked to the Chiefs’ job in the last few weeks‚ even before Steve Komphela’s resignation at the weekend‚ but Mosimane is among those who believes the publicity originates from the Belgian coach himself.
“You can say this team and that team (want you).
"There are only two teams left that he is still to name (who want him) and that’s Barcelona and Real Madrid‚” Mosimane sarcastically quipped.
Eymael said before Stars' upset 2-0 win over Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal in Durban on Saturday that his cordial relationship with Komphela broke down after reports linked the Belgian to the AmaKhosi job.
"Before the rumours surfaced‚ we were talking as coaches‚ but now we are no longer talking to each other‚" Eymael said last week.
“These rumours have created rivalry between the Chiefs coach and myself. I didn't do anything wrong but perhaps he thinks I did something wrong.
"I cannot avoid people gossiping and I also cannot tell the journalists what to write.
"Until now‚ I haven't been contacted by either Chiefs or SuperSport United‚ but in the last few months I was called by maybe four PSL clubs and I said 'no'."
Eymael did not mention the names of the alleged PSL clubs seeking his services.
Mosimane says he can understand how Komphela reacted to Eymael.
“Probably if it was me‚ I’d react a lot worse‚" Mosimane said.
“I understand his emotions‚ but Steve is a big guy and he will bounce back.”