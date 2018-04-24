Pitso Mosimane says Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael lacks ethics and is desperately trying to position himself for the coaching job at Kaizer Chiefs.

“Somewhere‚ somehow‚ the ethics are not there.

"It sounds like he’ll do anything to coach at Chiefs‚” said the Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Eymael's name has continued to be linked to the Chiefs’ job in the last few weeks‚ even before Steve Komphela’s resignation at the weekend‚ but Mosimane is among those who believes the publicity originates from the Belgian coach himself.

“You can say this team and that team (want you).

"There are only two teams left that he is still to name (who want him) and that’s Barcelona and Real Madrid‚” Mosimane sarcastically quipped.

Eymael said before Stars' upset 2-0 win over Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal in Durban on Saturday that his cordial relationship with Komphela broke down after reports linked the Belgian to the AmaKhosi job.