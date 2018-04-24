South Africa

Two alleged car thieves necklaced by angry mob in PE

By Siyamtanda Capa - 24 April 2018 - 16:54
Wells Estate, Port Elizabeth where three people have been killed.
Image: Siyamtanda Capa

Three people have died in Wells Estate‚ Port Elizabeth‚ after they were beaten and burnt to death on Tuesday following the recovery of an alleged stolen vehicle in the area.

Two were necklaced with tyres while the third was beaten to death. It is believed two others managed to flee.

SowetanLIVE’s sister publication‚ HeraldLIVE‚ is on the scene‚ where a large group of community members have gathered.

The incident is believed to have happened early on Tuesday after the car was found at one of the houses in the area. Angry residents allegedly then captured the suspects‚ interrogated them and later burnt two of them.

By the time HeraldLIVE arrived‚ one police vehicle had arrived but it left shortly afterwards.

This is a developing story.

