Three people have died in Wells Estate‚ Port Elizabeth‚ after they were beaten and burnt to death on Tuesday following the recovery of an alleged stolen vehicle in the area.

Two were necklaced with tyres while the third was beaten to death. It is believed two others managed to flee.

SowetanLIVE’s sister publication‚ HeraldLIVE‚ is on the scene‚ where a large group of community members have gathered.