NSFAS fails to pay poor students' allowances

Thousands of university students have been left in limbo after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) failed to pay their allowances for months.

Fisokuhle Shabangu, a bio- medical student at the University of Johannesburg (UJ)'s Doornfontein campus, has been surviving on her child grant since February as she has not yet received her NSFAS allowances for meals, books and accommodation.

Shabangu, 18, from Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the beneficiaries of the free higher education plan announced by the government this year.

"My child grant was to help take care of my four siblings. However, they have had to send it to me every month so that I can buy food and toiletries. I have also been served with a notice of eviction to vacate the place where I am staying because they have not received payment from NSFAS," she said.

Maidi Mabulana, a member of the Student Representative Council at the Doornfontein campus, told Sowetan that UJ has had to use its R200-million budget to assist the scheme beneficiaries.