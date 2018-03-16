When is the k-word not racist?

Is the k-word still racist when it is used by a black person?

This question is at the heart of a crimen injuria case bought by Investec CEO Fani Titi against his erstwhile business associate Peter-Paul Ngwenya.

And it is a crucial area of debate about the highly contested Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill, approved by cabinet on Tuesday and which will soon come before parliament.

Titi and Ngwenya have had a long-running business feud resulting in Titi obtaining a Protection from Harassment Act order against Ngwenya in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Last year, The Sunday Times reported that the two former friends had turned against each other in a fight over shares they bought in Gagasi FM and Heart FM, which were worth millions of rands.

Ngwenya is now on trial for allegedly violating that order.

In what is believed to be a legal first, Titi is also pursuing a crimen injuria case against Ngwenya for sending an SMS message on June 23 2016 - in which he referred to Titi as a "QwaQwa k*****r".

Crimen injuria is "a wilful injury to someone's dignity, caused by the use of obscene or racially offensive language or gestures" .

Prosecutor Advocate Yusuf Baba referred to convicted Vicki Momberg, who suggested the state was only pursuing her over her video-taped use of the k-word because she was white. "We prosecute all cases involving the k-word in this court," Baba said.