Hlaudi defiant over R10m SIU lawsuit
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has dismissed the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) R10-million lawsuit against him as embarrassing and vague.
These details are contained in his responding affidavit filed in the South Gauteng High Court on April 6.
Motsoeneng dismissed allegations that he abused his position as COO and general manager for stakeholder relations by appointing Gugu Duda as chief financial officer at a whopping salary of R5.9-million and later suspended her.
Motsoeneng, through his lawyers, also dismissed allegations he raised his salary from R490132 to R2.2-million over a period of four years, translating to a 454.89% increase.
"The first plaintiff does not allege how the defendant unilaterally increased the salary," reads the papers.
Motsoeneng also blasted the the SIU and the SABC's allegations that he irregularly increased his personal assistant's salary and various other freelancers', claiming the two parties failed to provide the names of the freelancers involved.
Motsoeneng also chastised the SABC over allegations that he led the charge in the firing of a number of employees - among them Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande's wife Phumelele Ntombela, Cecilia Philips and Hosia Jiyane.
Motsoeneng said in his responding affidavit he personally had no link to their firing, claiming that the two were given the boot following a disciplinary hearing.
He also distanced himself from the SABC's R4.3-million settlement against one of the public broadcaster's executives, Charlotte Mampane, saying the SABC failed to demonstrate how the settlement was a loss to the public broadcaster.
On the R1.8-million SABC settlement with Thabo Lesala, which was also described by the SIU as a loss, Motsoeneng said the claims were embarrassing and bad in law as they did not disclose the cause of action on his part.
Motsoeneng's affidavit will be subjected to scrutiny on May 26 when the matter will be heard in the high court.
SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said the public broadcaster would not comment on the work of the SIU because they had not provided them with an official report on their investigations.
Motsoeneng confirmed the affidavit had been submitted to the high court. He too refused to provide more details .