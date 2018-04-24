Hlaudi defiant over R10m SIU lawsuit

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has dismissed the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) R10-million lawsuit against him as embarrassing and vague.

These details are contained in his responding affidavit filed in the South Gauteng High Court on April 6.

Motsoeneng dismissed allegations that he abused his position as COO and general manager for stakeholder relations by appointing Gugu Duda as chief financial officer at a whopping salary of R5.9-million and later suspended her.

Motsoeneng, through his lawyers, also dismissed allegations he raised his salary from R490132 to R2.2-million over a period of four years, translating to a 454.89% increase.

"The first plaintiff does not allege how the defendant unilaterally increased the salary," reads the papers.

Motsoeneng also blasted the the SIU and the SABC's allegations that he irregularly increased his personal assistant's salary and various other freelancers', claiming the two parties failed to provide the names of the freelancers involved.

Motsoeneng also chastised the SABC over allegations that he led the charge in the firing of a number of employees - among them Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande's wife Phumelele Ntombela, Cecilia Philips and Hosia Jiyane.