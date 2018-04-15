Women continue to praise Mam' Winnie in Soweto
Praises were still being sung for struggle icon Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela a day after her funeral as black women gathered at a historic Soweto high school to celebrate her legacy.
Women of different ages congregated at the Morris Isaacson High School in Jabavu, Soweto, under the banner #WeAreNomzamo.
The event was marked by music, speeches and poetry.
Founder of the Black Woman Caucus Keitumetse Fatima Moutloatse said they had gathered to commemorate a life a revolutionary woman.
“We understand the narrative that has been portrayed within white liberal media that generally does not give the full story of Mama Nomzamo’s life,” Moutloatse said.
She said Madikizela-Mandela’s passing was also a reminder that the fight for women’s rights should continue.
“We need to ensure that the advancement of young women is continuous. The #WeareNomzamo should not just end as a memorial gathering of mourning but should be an agitation amongst women to organise,” Moutloatse said.
Women who attended the event could be seen dressed in black T-shirts with Madikizela-Mandela’s image printed on them.
Singer Asanda Lusaseni Mvana popularly known as Msaki said Madikizela-Mandela endured hardships to fight for liberation but enough was not done to honour her legacy while she was still alive.
“We are gathered in the spirit of mourning and our hearts are still broken. I think this is to take from the sadness and regret that we feel and mobilise it into something. It comes from a place of hope,” Msaki said.
Activist Nxebakazi Manzi said Madikizela-Mandela’s death would remain a big loss for the nation.
“It was important for us to take this moment as women to remember and celebrate her,” Manzi said.
She said they also wanted to move away from the negative remarks which sought to tarnish Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy.
“One of the things that people have been saying is that ‘She has not died, She has multiplied. If you look around the room you will see that indeed she has multiplied,” Manzi said.