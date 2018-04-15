Women continue to praise Mam' Winnie in Soweto

Praises were still being sung for struggle icon Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela a day after her funeral as black women gathered at a historic Soweto high school to celebrate her legacy.

Women of different ages congregated at the Morris Isaacson High School in Jabavu, Soweto, under the banner #WeAreNomzamo.

The event was marked by music, speeches and poetry.

Founder of the Black Woman Caucus Keitumetse Fatima Moutloatse said they had gathered to commemorate a life a revolutionary woman.

“We understand the narrative that has been portrayed within white liberal media that generally does not give the full story of Mama Nomzamo’s life,” Moutloatse said.

She said Madikizela-Mandela’s passing was also a reminder that the fight for women’s rights should continue.

“We need to ensure that the advancement of young women is continuous. The #WeareNomzamo should not just end as a memorial gathering of mourning but should be an agitation amongst women to organise,” Moutloatse said.