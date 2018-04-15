Malema's Madikizela-Mandela speech a source of inspiration

Julius Malema's fiery speech at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has prompted people to do some good and walk in the foot steps of the struggle stalwart.

One of those is popular house DJ‚ Prince Kaybee‚ who pledged to assist 10 students register for university next year.

"Inspired by @Julius_S_Malema speech I have hunted down 10 STUDENTS in the Free State! From my own pocket I will pay for all their registration fees for 2019‚" he tweeted on Saturday.