Malema's Madikizela-Mandela speech a source of inspiration
Julius Malema's fiery speech at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has prompted people to do some good and walk in the foot steps of the struggle stalwart.
One of those is popular house DJ‚ Prince Kaybee‚ who pledged to assist 10 students register for university next year.
"Inspired by @Julius_S_Malema speech I have hunted down 10 STUDENTS in the Free State! From my own pocket I will pay for all their registration fees for 2019‚" he tweeted on Saturday.
Inspired by @Julius_S_Malema speech I have hunted down 10 STUDENTS in the Free State! From my own pocket I will pay for all their registration fees for 2019. #LeadUsJulius ✊🏾 #RIPWINNIE #ForThePoorMassesOfOurPeople pic.twitter.com/P3eAVtqoQf— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 14, 2018
Details of how he would pick the 10 would be announced on radio CUTFM on Monday.
Malema hail Madikizela-Mandela as a hero at her funeral service on Saturday‚ saying she had acted regardless of her being rejected by her party and some of the people she tried to lead and serve.
In his passionate speech‚ Malema‚ who is a leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ called out some of the people who attacked Madikizela-Mandela during her lifetime.
“Mama‚ those who sold you out to the regime are here. They are crying the loudest‚ more than all of us who cared for you‚” he said‚ calling for a sign on how they should treat her alleged traitors.