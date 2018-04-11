Ex-employees confirm food, corpse storage

Former Pick n Pay Rayton employees say the storeroom that shares premises with a mortuary in northeastern Pretoria had always stored some of the retailer's food.

The first ex-employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said the storeroom, which had been cleared of all foodstuffs over the weekend, had stored rice, soft drinks and maize meal flour among others for the Pick n Pay branch.

"That's the main storeroom for Rayton Pick n Pay, and the fork-lifter would go up and down the entire day bringing stock to the shop," he said.

"There's a smaller area in the shop which is used largely to store returns because there's really no space there, but the storeroom near the mortuary is the main one."

The man said the storeroom was manned by four employees, who didn't wear uniform and were stationed there all day. He worked for more than two years at the store, and claimed the storeroom also kept stock for the garage shop that is also owned by Pick n Pay Rayton owner Sam da

Silva.

Yesterday, Da Silva disputed the allegations as "lies" peddled against him and his business. "Go and publish what you've got because you don't believe what I tell you.

"The damage is done already, I will now be out of business," he said.

"You believe people that used to work for me. You can interview people that are here without me being present."

Pick n Pay group executive, strategy and corporate affairs, David North, also said the claims were not true.

"As soon as we became aware of it, we thoroughly investigated the claim that our franchisee in Rayton, Pretoria, was storing Pick n Pay products in a building which also housed a mortuary.

"We have carried out further investigations today in light of the further statements in the media. We would never compromise the safety and trust of our customers.

"In our investigations, our franchisee has consistently assured us that the claims are false, and that goods destined for Pick n Pay were never housed in the building in question," North said.

He, however, added that they would be reviewing their relationship with Da Silva.

Another former employee, a local, who left the retailer over five years ago, said: "I worked there and that's always been the storage facility for all the large stuff, including maize meal and flour."

A man who said he was the owner of Angels Funeral Services, but refused to give his name, said the mortuary had been there for about five years.

He said he believed that they posed no threat to the storage facility as, in his own view, they were connected to the storeroom by a veranda. "There's no danger there, there's a hidden agenda here. We have a good reputation," he said.

A local driver who transports pupils daily also said the storeroom belonged to the retailer's Rayton branch.

"I've passed their forklift many times carrying stock on pellets, taking it to Pick n Pay," he said.

Funeral Industry Reformed Association's Johan Rousseau said: "Why did they clear the storeroom if there was nothing wrong happening there?"

Sowetan on Monday reported it had visited the premises on Friday and saw items that included soft drinks, cooking oil and maize meal, including the large 12.5kg bags.