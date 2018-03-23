A third woman has been arrested for allegedly recruiting girls for Pastor Tim Omotoso.

Nobubele Mlindi‚ 31‚ was arrested on Thursday after handing herself over to the Hawks’ Trafficking in Persons team (TIP) in Port Elizabeth.

She later appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court where she faces charges of trafficking and exploitation for sexual purposes.

Hawks spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni said Mlindi recruited girls from around the country between 2012 and 2016 to live at Omotoso’s KwaZulu-Natal home. She worked at the health department in Port Elizabeth at the time

“It is further alleged that she‚ at certain periods‚ was the house mother for this house. Mlindi now resides at Mmabatho in the North West‚” Feni said.

Omotoso‚ 59‚ was arrested in Port Elizabeth in April last year.

He is facing multiple charges related to the contravention of the Sexual Offences Act‚ including numerous charges of rape.

Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13.

Mlindi was released on R2 000 bail on Thursday.

Two other women arrested for recruiting the girls‚ Zukiwa Sitho‚ 28‚ and Lusanda Solani‚ 36‚ were granted R2 000 bail in November.

The three women are expected back in court‚ with Omotoso‚ on April 11. – The Herald