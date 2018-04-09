South Africa

Sun City prisoners literally broke out of prison‚ say officials

By Naledi Shange - 09 April 2018 - 10:42
FILE PHOTO: Sun city prison warders raiding the cells in search of any form of weapons, drugs, cell phones and electrical items that are not allowed in prison.
Image: Tebogo Letsie/The Times

Sixteen awaiting trial prisoners literally broke their way out of the Johannesburg Correctional Centre‚ also known as Sun City prison‚ officials said on Monday.

"They escaped through a pipe shaft and used an object to break the wall‚ then proceeded to the fence‚" said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The group was alleged to have fled around 3am. It was not immediately clear when officials had noticed that the group had gone missing.

Meanwhile‚ the department and the police are engaged in a manhunt for the fugitives.

"The department will later issue a detailed statement containing names and images of the escapees and is appealing to the public to assist with any information that could lead to their re-arrest‚" Nxumalo said.

