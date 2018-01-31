'Prophet' called me wicked for demanding that my daughters come back home

The mother of former Idols SA contestants Neliswa and Anele Mxakaza has told of her year-long battle with controversial Nigerian "prophet" over her daughters.

Gloria Mxakaza has spoken for the first time of her anguish as she tried to get her daughters from the pastor's house.

Sowetan has decided to withhold the pastor's name until he pleads.

The Mxakaza twins from Ridgeview in Durban were invited by the pastor to join his church in 2013.

The pastor is now facing rape, sexual assault and human trafficking charges for allegedly luring girls to his Durban mansion and forcing them to perform sexual favours.

The girls became famous in 2013 after auditioning on Idols, the reality TV singing competition.

"From the beginning, I did not like the idea of them living at the pastor's house, I fought with him several times," Mxakaza said. At one stage, he [the pastor] called me a wicked woman because I demanded that my daughters should come back home."

Mxakaza said the pastor had been telling her that the girls were "safer and okay" with him than at home.

On Monday, the girls issued a statement proclaiming their "heartfelt and sincere apologies to all women for appearing to be "taking his side" when the rape and sexual harassment charges emerged.