DA chief whip warns against complacency
DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen has cautioned his party leaders not to be complacent where they are in government.
Delivering his address at the DA Federal Congress under way in Pretoria‚ Steenhuisen told party delegates that the political game has changed where they govern and where they are in opposition.
Steenhuisen said the DA now faced challenges both on the right and the left of the political landscape.
Steenhuisen also said where the DA governs‚ it has to show that voting for the party could changes the lives of voters.
"But we must not kid ourselves that the political environment has not changed where we are in opposition. Nor should we lull ourselves into the fatal complacency of incumbency where we govern. The game has changed and we face new challenges on both the left and right of us‚" he said.
The DA governs the Western Cape and several crucial metro municipalities such as the City of Cape Town‚ Tshwane‚ Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.
"We have to demonstrate that voting for the DA will lead to a better life for our people. For them we must build‚ grow and show a party that truly represents the dreams‚ hopes and aspirations of every South African. We must reflect and understand their current realities and we must offer hope for a DA tomorrow‚" said Steenhuisen.
Steenhuisen then lashed out at the ANC for imposing a "constituency period" of almost three months‚ saying this amounted to "shutting down" the institution to shield ministers from scrutiny and accountability.
He said DA MPs were also winning critical debates in Parliament and this did not sit well with the ANC.
"And every day it is DA MPs who are standing up for ordinary South Africans‚ it is DA MPs speaking out for the poor‚ the downtrodden‚ the homeless and unemployed and it is DA MPs who are winning the debates on higher education‚ housing‚ the economy and social justice.
“It’s little wonder that the ANC want to shut down Parliament and give themselves a three-month break from this relentless scrutiny and accountability!
"All of this underscores the essential role of the DA team in Parliament‚" Steenhuisen said.