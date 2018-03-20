Brickz says he's on a mission to better himself

Convicted rapist and kwaito artist Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu took to the stand at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon to convince the magistrate that he should be granted bail during the appeal of his conviction.

Brickz was found guilty of raping a relative and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Magistrate John Baloyi last year.

Last week his leave to appeal the conviction was granted by the South Gauteng High Court and on Tuesday his legal team brought a bail application pending the appeal.

Brickz told the court that he understood there was a concern that he would abscond and could become a fugitive in another country.

The former kwaito star tried to convince the court that he had no intention of running away from serving prison time or the court process.

"I have made an oath to myself that I will bring myself to this court to make sure that this matter comes to an end, so that it also brings me closure. I don't see how it will be so easy for me to just decide to abscond when I'm getting much closer to the truth."

Brickz said he did not believe he could live like a fugitive "looking over" his shoulder.