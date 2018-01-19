Brickz trial delayed my album release‚ says Chomee

Chomee had to delay the release of her much-anticipated comeback album after struggling to decide on whether to release a track she did with kwaito artist and convicted rapist Sipho Ndlovu‚ popularly known as Brickz‚ on the project.

The pair worked together on a single while the star was on trial but as he waited for sentencing Chomee, real name Thulisile Madihlaba, had to make a decision on whether to release the track or not.

Chomee told Sowetan she only made a decision after Brickz was convicted.

"We decided to go ahead with it because he's serving his time now and won't be around to promote the song‚ but we didn't want to appear to be insensitive to the issues (rape trial) around him at that time."

The track was shared online among fans in the months following Brickz's sentencing in October last year.